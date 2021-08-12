Xtreme Bird Is the World's Meanest 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird, Runs 6s

Introduced for the 1970 stock car racing season, the Superbird was Plymouth's take on the successful Dodge Charger Daytona. Unlike the latter, the Superbird didn't win the NASCAR championship, but Richard Petty scored eight wins and multiple Top 5s for Plymouth. But more importantly, Mopar built almost 2,000 street-spec Superbirds, many of which still exist today.
Although the Superbird wasn't developed specifically for drag racing, some gearheads modified them for track use. The purple-painted example that won the Super Stock class of the 1970 NHRA Summernationals with Tim Richards behind the steering wheel is perhaps the most iconic. However, no vintage Superbird is as menacing as the Xtreme Bird, a blown Plymouth prepped and raced by Keith and Steve Malek.
While it may look like a 1970 Superbird, this Plymouth with a nose cone is much more than that. The massive blower poking through the hood is the biggest hint, but it also rides lower than a stock Superbird. The supercharger, a Chuck Ford unit that makes 35 to 40 pounds of boost, sits atop a race-spec Hemi V8 that comes in at a whopping 521 cubic inches (8.5 liters). Definitely larger than the average, 7.0-liter Superbird Hemi.
It's also of the fuel-injected alcohol variety, so this V8 sips pure racing fuel. Well, "sips" isn't exactly the best word here since the Xtreme Bird needs about 3.5 gallons (13.2 liters) of fuel for a quarter-mile pass, but you get the idea.
Not only more powerful than a stock Superbird, but this winged Mopar is also notably lighter. With fuel, oil, and the driver in the car ready to race, the car tips the scale at 2842 pounds (1,289 kg). That's exactly 1,000 pounds (454 kg) lighter than the stock, street-spec Superbird.
But things become more spectacular once the Xtreme Bird starts charging down the quarter-mile. This beast runs the distance in just 6.63 seconds, most likely a record for a dragster still sporting an original 1970 Superbird body. All that to go with a trap speed of 208.42 mph (335.41 kph)!
See it rev that massive V8 and fly down the quarter-mile in the video below.
