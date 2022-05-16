XM, BMW's 650-HP Plug-In Hybrid SUV, Has Been Spotted in Dynamic Testing and It Looks Good

The BMW XM is the first high-performance SUV with an electrified powertrain from BMW M GmbH and is now approaching the final phase of its development for series production.
For now, at BMW, the X7 is at the top of the SUV range, but this model will have to give way to the XM next year. The XM isn't so much a bigger SUV as a much sportier one than the X7.
The massive German gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a new V8 gasoline engine working with an electric motor. Power output will be 480 kW (653 PS or 643 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Power is transferred to the wheels via the first hybrid-specific M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
For the on-road tests, engineers set a varied route profile. The new eight-cylinder engine and the electric motor were put to the test in intermediate sprints on motorways, national roads, and in busy city traffic. The new SUV was not spared on steep mountain passes and narrow serpentines either.
The electric range of around 80 kilometers (49 miles) according to WLTP gives it away somewhat. The 80 kilometers is probably intended for customers who drive more in cities, the range being optimal for the daily commute. Yet the XM can be driven in urban areas and over long distances in a virtually silent cruising mode with low emissions.
The new model comes standard with M Professional adaptive suspension including a model-specific version of electronically controlled springs and dampers. There is also an electromechanical roll stabilization system with 48V technology.
An intensive testing program under everyday conditions ensures an optimal balance between performance and ride comfort. Engineers check how the suspension systems react to the road, bumps or dirt sections of the road, and what the response is to sudden changes in steering.
The production version of the BMW XM will start manufacturing in late 2022, at the BMW Group plant in Spartanburg, USA.
