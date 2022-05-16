XM, BMW's 650-HP Plug-In Hybrid SUV, Has Been Spotted in Dynamic Testing and It Looks Good

More on this:

1 2024 BMW X6 Adds More Camouflage for Nurburgring Testing, Camera Lens Approves

2 Ex-BMW Designer Critiques the All-New 7 Series, He Wants the Facelift Already

3 BMW X6 M: The Easiest SUV to Hate in the World, Or Are We Just Jealous?

4 Watch a 2023 BMW XM Prototype Torture Its Tires on the Nurburgring

5 This Unattractive Crossover Is the Most Powerful BMW M Car Ever to Hit Production