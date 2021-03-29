Xiaomi Says It’s Not Working on a Car, Announcement Still Likely in April

More on this:

1 Unlike Apple, Xiaomi Has Already Found a Carmaker to Build Its EV

2 Xiaomi to Begin Electric Car Project, Compete Against Apple and Tesla

3 TikTok Owner Stepping Into the Car Industry With Self-Driving Startup Investment

4 After Apple and Xiaomi, Another Tech Giant Might Be Planning an Electric Car

5 Chinese Phone Maker Xiaomi Wants to Manufacture an Electric Car