Wyoming Fires Back at California With Bill To Ban Electric Vehicles From 2035..Sort Of

The transformation of the worldwide automotive industry from manufacturing fossil fuel-burning vehicles to electrified modes of transportation is in high gear. But as with any large-scale movement, there are bound to be those that jump right on board and those that refuse to join.
In the U.S., many states have followed the state of California's lead in banning the sale of carbon-emitting vehicles as of 2035. The Golden State welcomed Washington, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Delaware, North Carolina, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New Mexico to the battle over sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. However, there is one state giving the movement toward electrified mobility a big middle finger salute and is moving to ensure the war on fossil fuel mobility is not fought on its soil.
Wyoming, known as The Cowboy State, is going in the opposite direction and supporting the continued sales of carbon-emitting vehicles. In fact, legislation has been introduced banning the sale of vehicles in the state by 2035. Republican senator Jim Anderson from Casper, Wyoming, sponsored the bill and told the Cowboy State Daily it is intended "to push back against bans on new sales of cars with internal combustion engines in states like California and New York."
The bill known as “Phasing Out New Electric Vehicle Sales by 2035” was introduced last Friday and already has strong support from members of both the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Senate.
On the surface, the proposed bill appears to be a sign of hope for the ICE community, but the details have much more bark than bite.
Section 1 reads, “That the legislature encourages and expresses as a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles in the state of Wyoming be phased out by 2035.”
Followed by Section 2- “That the legislature encourages Wyoming's industries and citizens to limit the sale and purchase of new electric vehicles in Wyoming with a goal of phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”
The bill also lists several reasons behind the effort. If one is not a miner or rancher in the state, chances are they are in oil and gas which is big in terms of providing employment and a move toward electrification would jeopardize those jobs.
Wyoming's lack of charging infrastructure across its vast stretches of highway rendering the use of electrified vehicles impractical is also mentioned.
The strongest language in the bill states, “the United States has consistently invested in the oil and gas industry to sustain gas-powered vehicles, and that investment has resulted in the continued employment of thousands of people in the oil and gas industry in Wyoming and throughout the country.”
Where the rubber hits the road, the bill is largely a symbolic one that lets other states know that Wyoming will not be pushed around by their legislation. Co-sponsor of the bill, Republican Senator Brian Boner said, “I’m interested in making sure that the solutions that some folks want to the so-called climate crisis are actually practical in real life,” Boner said. “I just don’t appreciate when other states try to force technology that isn’t ready.”
It remains to be seen how the White House will view this bill, but states are able to decide what can be sold within its borders and what cannot. Thus far, the current administration has not gotten behind the California-led electric vehicle movement.
