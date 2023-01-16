RAF Junior Pilots Fly the Almighty Atlas Into Norway for the First Time

Almost a decade old, the Atlas C.1 A440M operated by UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) is used with challenging missions that require it to reach far away and deliver precious cargo. This time, the giant aircraft allowed a few young pilots to take over it for the first time in their lives, and take it from the UK to Norway, for some cold-weather trainings.
As much as they train for certain operations in the simulator, nothing can prepare future military pilots for the amazing flight experiences that they are about to have. Such as arriving in snowy Norway while sitting in the cockpit of the iconic Atlas aircraft.
For a junior crew from the LXX Squadron, one of the RAF units that operate Atlas, this flight from RAF Brize Norton in the UK, to Barduffos in Norway, was their first real mission on the aircraft.
What was Atlas supposed to deliver in this case? Well, an entire team of so-called Movers from the Air Movements Squadron, plus two RAF Police Dog Handlers with their dogs (known as Military Working Dogs). In addition to that, Atlas also carried exercise freight – all in support of two exercises taking place in Norway (Joint Viking and Aquila Enabler).
Extreme cold weather training is essential for the crews of both military aircraft and ships. For pilots, they need to become familiar with icy runways, and practice how to safely handle the aircraft in these challenging conditions.
For the old A400M, this is nothing new. Capable of covering more than 2,000 nautical miles (2,300 miles/3,700 km) while flying as high as 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) it’s specifically designed to reach remote airfields, and land in unfavorable environments. As it has proven during this recent flight to Norway, it’s also flexible enough to carry different combinations of personnel, cargo pallets, and military vehicles.
It’s large enough to carry a Chinook helicopter inside its belly, or a single boat. During one of its latest missions, it dropped a quad bike and a vehicle trailer in Morocco. Traditionally used for its long range and heavy lift capabilities, the A400M has also recently added refueling skills.
At the end of 2021, RAF started testing this new essential capability that allows large aircraft such as Atlas to de-fuel into refueling facilities that are set up in austere locations. This way, the fast jets that arrive there from their home bases can be refueled and carry on with their missions.
With a total length of 147 feet (45 meters), Atlas boasts a maximum payload of 81,600 lbs (37,000 kg) and can hit up to 400 knots (460 mph/741 kph). It doesn’t bear these heavy lifting responsibilities by itself, but together with the Hercules (C130J).
For a junior crew from the LXX Squadron, one of the RAF units that operate Atlas, this flight from RAF Brize Norton in the UK, to Barduffos in Norway, was their first real mission on the aircraft.
What was Atlas supposed to deliver in this case? Well, an entire team of so-called Movers from the Air Movements Squadron, plus two RAF Police Dog Handlers with their dogs (known as Military Working Dogs). In addition to that, Atlas also carried exercise freight – all in support of two exercises taking place in Norway (Joint Viking and Aquila Enabler).
Extreme cold weather training is essential for the crews of both military aircraft and ships. For pilots, they need to become familiar with icy runways, and practice how to safely handle the aircraft in these challenging conditions.
For the old A400M, this is nothing new. Capable of covering more than 2,000 nautical miles (2,300 miles/3,700 km) while flying as high as 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) it’s specifically designed to reach remote airfields, and land in unfavorable environments. As it has proven during this recent flight to Norway, it’s also flexible enough to carry different combinations of personnel, cargo pallets, and military vehicles.
It’s large enough to carry a Chinook helicopter inside its belly, or a single boat. During one of its latest missions, it dropped a quad bike and a vehicle trailer in Morocco. Traditionally used for its long range and heavy lift capabilities, the A400M has also recently added refueling skills.
At the end of 2021, RAF started testing this new essential capability that allows large aircraft such as Atlas to de-fuel into refueling facilities that are set up in austere locations. This way, the fast jets that arrive there from their home bases can be refueled and carry on with their missions.
With a total length of 147 feet (45 meters), Atlas boasts a maximum payload of 81,600 lbs (37,000 kg) and can hit up to 400 knots (460 mph/741 kph). It doesn’t bear these heavy lifting responsibilities by itself, but together with the Hercules (C130J).