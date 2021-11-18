Would You Travel Abroad for a Rare BMW E30 Wagon? Someone Did

How far are you willing to travel to get your dream car? Well, for most people, location, regulations, and cost are a factor. But what if the vehicle in question was a rare E30 BMW? Most people would not dare, but for Hoonigan, that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The BMW E30 Touring is a highly regarded car among car lovers. Preserved with iconic 80s handling, good engines, impressive handling, and tons of charm, the E30 in Touring guise is a cool machine.
Part of the Hoonigan Carcaine Abroad series involves traveling to foreign country in search of potential dream cars to buy (more like an excuse to have fun). On this special, Vin, Ron and Brian traveled to Germany, and as you might expect, checked into the Motorworld Hotel.
The Motorworld Hotel is a Munich hotel that also doubles as a car museum of sorts. It is the ultimate car enthusiast destination full of German automotive gems. Residents get to check out iconic brands showcased in the property even after the doors close.
On day two of their stay, Vin got wind of a rare BMW E30 wagon that was 7-hours away. Before heading out, they check out a couple of cars on their way including, a rare 4-door yellow VW Golf Colour Concepts Edition. The trip ended up taking 10-hours - but we all know what they say about hard times.
The Hoonigan crew could not keep it together when they first saw the BMW E30 Wagon. It looked fantastic, parked out-front in Daytona Violet Metallic. It is essential to understand how precious the E-30 3-series is for America. This wagon is one of the most likable models in BMW history and was officially never sold in the U.S. For Vin, this car was in impeccable condition.
The owner purchased the wagon in 1994 and was mainly a family shopping cart. Vin performs the most intense car check ever recorded on video and later goes for a test drive. By the time he’s back, he's the official owner.
