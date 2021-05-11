World’s Largest Charity Hospital Ship Is Ready to Start Its Life-Saving Missions

Not many people know that there are charity hospital ships that travel to developing countries and help provide free healthcare services. Mercy Ships has repurposed such vessels before, but this is the first time when a ship is specifically built, from the start, with this noble mission in mind.
Imagine a ship that has hospital wards for 200 patients, 6 operating theaters, a laboratory, an ophthalmology unit and dental clinics. This is the new Global Mercy, born to become the world’s largest civilian hospital ship. The 570 feet (174 meters) long ship, with a 12 knots service speed, has room for 950 people, including 641 crew members.
Most crew members, from doctors to maritime crew and from electricians to cooks, are volunteers from all over the world.
This custom-built floating hospital will act as a platform for providing surgeries, while also hosting a simulation lab with advanced training tools and a simulated post-op care space, so that trainers on-board can have the best teaching environment.
Apart from the medical facilities, the Global Mercy will also feature a student academy and a 682-seat auditorium, as well as recreational areas such as a library, a café and a pool.
The Global Mercy construction project began in 2015 and is now approaching its final stage. The NGO announced that their newest ship had completed deep water sea trials with excellent results, meaning that it’s almost ready for delivery.
The final touches include the installation of medical equipment and IT systems. After that, the Global Mercy will be ready to start its service to sub-Saharan Africa, in 2022. Her maiden voyage will take place from Rotterdam to Senegal.
This new charity hospital ship is expected to have a 50-year lifespan, during which more than 150,000 lives will be transformed for the better, through surgeries.
