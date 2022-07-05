World Champion Fabio Quartararo Admits That He Complains Too Much Over His Yamaha Bike

MotoGP defending world champion Fabio Quartararo is very self-aware, and he will be the first to tell you when he is wrong. And this is precisely what he did after the last race when he admitted that he complained too much over the past months.
Everything started more than half a year ago, around November when the tests at Jerez kicked off. Fabio was very vocal and critical about Yamaha's engine problems and lack of top speed. After a few months of non-improvements from the Japanese brand, he declared that his MotoGP future beyond 2022 was open.
It was understandable because, in the first races, Quartararo really struggled. His best finish (besides a lucky P2 in Indonesia) was seventh place in Austin. However, since the competition's arrival in Europe, he managed to win three races and gather two podiums.
Still, he admitted that some of these poor results were because he was distracted by all his complaints about the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.
"Qatar, Argentina, Austin were quite tough. I think like I've said many times, I was complaining a little bit too much about my top speed and I was not focused on my riding," said the French rider at the Assen press conference.
"I made great results, and of course, from Portugal to now, we have made almost all the times podiums; just at Le Mans, we were fourth.
"But I think we made a great first ten races, exactly the same points as last year at the same point."
Even after all these problems, Fabio Quartararo is leading the world championship, having a 21-point lead over Alex Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). He is the favorite to win and defend his world championship title from last year, but we still have nine more races on the calendar, with Espargaro looking stronger and stronger by the race.
