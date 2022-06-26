MotoGP Rider Alex Marquez Leaves Honda for a New Italian Family

Alex Marquez is about to start up a whole chain of riders moves in this off-season, after signing with Gresini Racing MotoGP, joining Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Alex Marquez's move from LCR Honda to Gresini was possible because Enea Bastianini announced his departure from the team to ride a factory Desmosedici in 2023.
"I'm really happy to announce that I'll be joining Team Gresini MotoGP, and I'm also very excited to be starting this new adventure: it was crucial for me to change in order to recover the same type of motivation I had when I first joined this class," declared Alex Marquez. "This was the best option for me, with a team that helped writing the history of this championship."
Replacing Alex, LCR Honda is in talks with Suzuki rider Alex Rins, which was linked with the Japanese team for a long time alongside Miguel Oliveira. However, Oliveira is more likely to join RNF Racing on an Aprilia bike.
Alex is the younger brother of the six-time world champion and arguably one of the most successful riders of all time Marc Marquez. But don't let that fool you, because Alex also has an impressive CV.
He was the Moto3 World Champion in 2014 and the Moto2 World Champion in 2019. In the premiere class, he was able to take two podiums, showing some superstar sparks.
So far in the 2022 season, Gresini had a fantastic season, with Enea Bastianini grabbing three wins for the Italian team. However, those three wins were possible thanks to Enea's talent rather than bike performance. If they can improve on that, Gresini will be a team to watch next season, having two young and talented drivers capable of winning races.
In 2023, I believe Alex Marquez will have his best season because he has enough MotoGP experience now to win his first race and take some podium places.
"I'm really happy to announce that I'll be joining Team Gresini MotoGP, and I'm also very excited to be starting this new adventure: it was crucial for me to change in order to recover the same type of motivation I had when I first joined this class," declared Alex Marquez. "This was the best option for me, with a team that helped writing the history of this championship."
Replacing Alex, LCR Honda is in talks with Suzuki rider Alex Rins, which was linked with the Japanese team for a long time alongside Miguel Oliveira. However, Oliveira is more likely to join RNF Racing on an Aprilia bike.
Alex is the younger brother of the six-time world champion and arguably one of the most successful riders of all time Marc Marquez. But don't let that fool you, because Alex also has an impressive CV.
He was the Moto3 World Champion in 2014 and the Moto2 World Champion in 2019. In the premiere class, he was able to take two podiums, showing some superstar sparks.
So far in the 2022 season, Gresini had a fantastic season, with Enea Bastianini grabbing three wins for the Italian team. However, those three wins were possible thanks to Enea's talent rather than bike performance. If they can improve on that, Gresini will be a team to watch next season, having two young and talented drivers capable of winning races.
In 2023, I believe Alex Marquez will have his best season because he has enough MotoGP experience now to win his first race and take some podium places.