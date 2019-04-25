Woman Falls Asleep on the Beach, LAPD Patrol Cruiser Runs Her Over

You never really expect to be run over by a patrol cruiser, but you expect it even less when you’re at the beach, lying on the sand, catching some sun and some Zs.
It happened on Easter Sunday at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, to a 36-year-old woman identified solely as Aurora. With broken ribs, a concussion and pain all over her body, Aurora is now out of the hospital and speaking to the media about the unlikely accident.
She says she arrived at the beach and positioned herself in a spot where there were other sunbathers. At some point, she dozed off so she doesn’t know whether the other people had left – all she knew is she woke up to terrible pain, from the patrol cruiser that had run her over and was still on her legs.
“I remember screaming so I was definitely in pain, but I don't remember specific sensations of pain. I just remember that it was awful,” she tells ABC’s Eyewitness News. “I think when he saw me, he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there's a person.’ And he said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I told him, ‘You're on my leg.’ So the tire did kind of land on my leg for a while.”
The car actually ran over her head and the entire length of her body, so all things considered, Aurora is right when she says she’s “happy to be alive right now.” It was an unfortunate accident, but one that could have cost her more than just a 3-stay stay at the hospital and a considerable recovery.
Contacted by the media outlet, the LAPD says that the incident is currently under investigation. At the same time, “the LAPD said it does not have an alert system or broadcast system to warn people when cruisers are patrolling on the beach,” ABC notes.
