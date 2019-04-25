autoevolution

Woman Falls Asleep on the Beach, LAPD Patrol Cruiser Runs Her Over

25 Apr 2019, 11:24 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You never really expect to be run over by a patrol cruiser, but you expect it even less when you’re at the beach, lying on the sand, catching some sun and some Zs.
15 photos
2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
It happened on Easter Sunday at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, to a 36-year-old woman identified solely as Aurora. With broken ribs, a concussion and pain all over her body, Aurora is now out of the hospital and speaking to the media about the unlikely accident.

She says she arrived at the beach and positioned herself in a spot where there were other sunbathers. At some point, she dozed off so she doesn’t know whether the other people had left – all she knew is she woke up to terrible pain, from the patrol cruiser that had run her over and was still on her legs.

“I remember screaming so I was definitely in pain, but I don't remember specific sensations of pain. I just remember that it was awful,” she tells ABC’s Eyewitness News. “I think when he saw me, he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there's a person.’ And he said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I told him, ‘You're on my leg.’ So the tire did kind of land on my leg for a while.”

The car actually ran over her head and the entire length of her body, so all things considered, Aurora is right when she says she’s “happy to be alive right now.” It was an unfortunate accident, but one that could have cost her more than just a 3-stay stay at the hospital and a considerable recovery.

Contacted by the media outlet, the LAPD says that the incident is currently under investigation. At the same time, “the LAPD said it does not have an alert system or broadcast system to warn people when cruisers are patrolling on the beach,” ABC notes.

police patrol cruiser accident Los Angeles LAPD
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 