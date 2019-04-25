Woman Falls Asleep on the Beach, LAPD Patrol Cruiser Runs Her Over

More on this:

1 Woman Steals Police Cruiser at Car Wash, Almost Gets Away With It

2 Tesla Model S Police Cruiser to Silently Stalk Bad Guys in Fremont, California

3 Police Cruiser Runs Over 2 People Lying on The Road to Watch Super Blood Moon

4 Driver High on Marijuana Crashes Into Parked Patrol Car Responding to Accident

5 Guy Gets Busted For DUI After Riding Bird Scooter on Santa Monica Sidewalk