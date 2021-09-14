4 Submersible Robot Orpheus to Map Out the Deep Ocean With NASA Navigation Tech

With OLED Holographic Display and App Control, These Are Not Your Average Swimming Goggles

They might look like your regular swimming goggles from the outside, but the Holoswim have some really cool tricks up their sleeve, being able to offer real-time metrics and notifications at a touch of a button. 9 photos



These are not the first smart swimming glasses ever to be released, but they are a tough competitor to beat, thanks to their rich features and impressive battery life.The Holoswim come with an OLED holographic display that offers you all the important swimming metrics in real-time. These include the distance, pace and time, helping you monitor your sessions.Chinese-based company Guangli, the developer of the Holoswim, describes them as being able to combine the real world with the virtual one, with the help of AR (augmented reality) diffractive light waveguide technology.In addition to offering all the important metrics, the goggles come with a dedicated mobile app that allows you to keep tabs on your past swims, analyze your results and create customized training sessions. Moreover, you will even get notifications on your goggles when you receive a phone call. Granted though, you can’t take the call while you’re in the pool, but it is a useful feature nevertheless. Swimmers have to be within a 16-ft (5 m) range for this feature to work.The app is compatible with both Android and iOS.Available in seven colors, the Holoswim goggles are made of comfortable silicone and come with an adjustable band. They fit both men and women of all ages and have an IPX8 rating, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, in pools and open waters. Their only limitation is the fact that you can’t use them for diving The way the smart goggles work is by having a waterproof electronic module integrated and a couple of buttons on the side.One of the most noteworthy characteristics of the goggles is their long-lasting battery life. They pack a 150mAh battery that has a range of over 10 hours of use, meaning around 500 round trips in an Olympic pool of 164 ft (50 m). You can easily recharge the battery via magnetic charging.Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Holoswim goggles have already managed to reach the goal of $2,570, with over $5,600 raised so far, even though the campaign has just been launched. There are still 40 days to go.You can get the goggles for a pledge of $88, with the estimated delivery date being December 2021.

