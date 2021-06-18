In 2040 We’ll Be Swimming in 3D-Printed Bacteria Suits With AI Prediction

How will the year 2040 look swimwear-wise, you ask? We have no idea, but the Speedo swimsuit distributor has got its own mind-blowing vision and we’re still trying to wrap our brain around it ourselves. Turns out we’ll be swimming in suits that are 3D-scanned and bio-engineered out of modified bacteria. The suits will power themselves and will have AI capabilities. Say what?!

6 photos