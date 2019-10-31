autoevolution
 

Winch-Ready Off-Road Bumper Looks Great On Ford Ranger

2020 is right around the corner, and after almost a year on the market, the Ranger prepares to receive off-road accessories such as the winch-ready bumper co-developed by Ford Performance and ARB. The dealer-installed option will be available in the first part of 2020 at a retail price of $1,495.
“With 45 years of design and engineering experience in the overlanding and rock-crawling world, ARB is bringing additional options for Ranger customers looking to make their truck even more capable,” declared Eric Cin, director of vehicle personalization and accessories at the Ford Motor Company.

ARB 4x4 Accessories is also helping the Blue Oval come up with off-road snorkels, air compressors, auxiliary lighting solutions, roof racks, and bumpers. As you can tell from the two photographs of the prototype winch-ready bumper, the two companies are off to a great start at a relatively affordable price.

Finished in Integrit powder coat, the bumper is made from welded sheet steel. Compatible with the mid-sized pickup’s existing mounting points, the front bumper is also compatible with every trim level (the XL, XLT, and Lariat) and cabin style (the SuperCab and more spacious SuperCrew) of the Ranger.

The most surprising thing about the winch-ready bumper is that ARB and Ford worked their magic to retain the functionality of the factory sensors and safety systems, enabling Co-Pilot 360 and Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Warning to do their thing. Best of all, the $1,495 option meets the safety standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For starters, Ford has confirmed five compatible winches for the off-road bumper. These are the WARN Industries M8000, XD9000, 9.5XP, 9.5XDC, and VR EVO 10-S. Auxiliary lightbars from the RIGID SR-Series include 6- and 30-inch lenghts, and the bumper can also be equipped with accessories such as an antenna, flag mounts, and jacking points for off-road jacks.

If you want to buy a Ranger right now, the cheapest ones at dealer lots start at $24,300 for the rear-wheel-drive XL SuperCab with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed automatic transmission.
