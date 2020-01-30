Widebody Toyota Hilux "NASCAR" Is All Go

View this post on Instagram

Another quick look at the Hilux I worked in a while ago. Needs more low and ride, right? 😁 . . . . . #toyotatrucks #toyotahilux #hilux #stancetruck #slammedtrucks #baggedtrucks #ydcars #yd #alyasid #yasiddesign #loweredlifestyle #art #design #cardesign #jdm #aftermarketsesign #bodykit #carrendering

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:03am PST