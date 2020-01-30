Widebody Toyota Hilux "NASCAR" Is All Go

At first, the rendering flashing its lights at us from behind the screen might seem like it came out of nowhere. However, this couldn't be further from the truth, so let's kick off this tale by going over the reasons for which this virtual build was born.
For one thing, renderings that portray all sorts of machines in widebody form seem to gain extra popularity with each new season. And the one we have here comes from Yasid Oozeear, one of the sharpest pixel masters out there.
Then there's the fact that this Toyota looks to have been inspired by NASCAR trucks - the clues are multiple, from the aero "tail" of the bed wielder to its tires, so perhaps the said artist did seek inspiration in the said racing series.
Of course, this is a senior machine, since we're talking about a Hilux that belongs to the second generation, a model that was built between 1972 and 1978. And the new downforce hardware fitted to the no-longer-a-workhorse is accompanied by other changes.
For one, the truck seems to have been gifted with an air suspension, so the driver can easily play with the ride height of the vehicle, which means there's no reason to wonder how this toy can deal with sleeping policemen.
The lighting signature of the Hilux also stands out, whether we're talking about the LED play up front, or the one at the back, where the third brake light housed inside the newfound diffuser reminds one of a Formula One car.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post below, which portrays the vehicle, the artist talks about "another quick look at the Hilux I worked in a while ago,". And if you're curious to see a different face of this Toyota Hilux, make sure to check out this recent story.
