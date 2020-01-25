Slammed Toyota 2000GT "Lengthy Boy" Is Disrespectful But Cool

View this post on Instagram

Lengthy boi € . . Obviously I’ve always had a thing for the 2000gt, it’s hard not to. I’ve done a few versions of it, but this was the first one I actually liked enough to post. Let me know your thoughts! . . Gorgeous wheels by @1221wheels

