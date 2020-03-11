Widebody Cadillac ATS Coupe Looks Like a Celica, Is Pure JDM Tuning

What drives a man to buy a Cadillac ATS Coupe and make a unique body kit for it... in Japan? We've been wondering that ever since this project became viral.
The language barrier prevents us from getting a good answer, but we think this is inspired by the cars in Forza 4, the ones that had body kits. It probably feels pretty fresh too, as Cadillac was introduced in Japan not that long ago.
Regardless, it's pretty safe to say there's not going to be another ATS like this. The Instagram handle kakunkun0825 is the home of this beast, which sports the usual aftermarket goodies.
Massive fender extensions at both ends provide a home for some hellaflush-style alloy wheels. Even though it's probably not the V version of the car, the owner naturally felt the need to also have a chin spoiler, modified exhaust pipes and a massive wing over the trunk.
The outcome looks a lot like the last Toyota Celica, the 7th gen that lasted until 2006 and was one of the most "riced" cars of all time. But the color theme is slightly different. You've got yellow headlights and a body wrap which we'd describe as "navy grey," the kind you'd find on aircraft carriers. Is Japan allowed to have any of those? Probably not. The car used to be black, in case you're wondering.
The ATS Coupe belongs to an era of luxury cars where everybody believed they needed to copy BMW's homework. Obviously, Cadillac didn't sell that many of these somewhat small coupes, which must have cost a fortune to develop because of all that Nurburgring testing.
That being said, this shape is magnificent and once prices hit rock bottom, it might be worth picking up one of these. Cadillac is probably never going to make another coupe ever again, especially not one with a high-output engine in a small body. These things had 464 hp from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6, were available with a manual and could theoretically hit 189 miles per hour.
Regardless, it's pretty safe to say there's not going to be another ATS like this. The Instagram handle kakunkun0825 is the home of this beast, which sports the usual aftermarket goodies.
Massive fender extensions at both ends provide a home for some hellaflush-style alloy wheels. Even though it's probably not the V version of the car, the owner naturally felt the need to also have a chin spoiler, modified exhaust pipes and a massive wing over the trunk.
The outcome looks a lot like the last Toyota Celica, the 7th gen that lasted until 2006 and was one of the most "riced" cars of all time. But the color theme is slightly different. You've got yellow headlights and a body wrap which we'd describe as "navy grey," the kind you'd find on aircraft carriers. Is Japan allowed to have any of those? Probably not. The car used to be black, in case you're wondering.
The ATS Coupe belongs to an era of luxury cars where everybody believed they needed to copy BMW's homework. Obviously, Cadillac didn't sell that many of these somewhat small coupes, which must have cost a fortune to develop because of all that Nurburgring testing.
That being said, this shape is magnificent and once prices hit rock bottom, it might be worth picking up one of these. Cadillac is probably never going to make another coupe ever again, especially not one with a high-output engine in a small body. These things had 464 hp from a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6, were available with a manual and could theoretically hit 189 miles per hour.