Widebody 2021 BMW M4 Coupe Looks Like a Perfect Street Drifter

30 Oct 2020, 21:14 UTC
Most of the classic BMW designs are good and all the M3s enjoy cult car status. But we need to stop living in the past and just enjoy what's ahead, such as the all-new BMW M4 with that harshly criticized tall grille design.
The aim of the new front end is clearly to stand out in the crowd, which is precisely what the M4 needs to do in this world of SUVs with 600+ hp and lightning-quick Teslas. The M4 kind of has that Cyberpunk 2077 quality about it, still powered by a powerful engine, futuristic yet also simplistic.

With neon yellow paint and a widened, lowered stance, the M4 is already one of the rudest-looking German cars. However, the Bimmers that obtain internet celebrity status are usually heavily modified with widebody kits and tall wings. They're the heroes of those street drifting videos, shot at night on some street in Moscow, electronic music blasting in the background.

Tuners won't be able to start working on the new M4 until next year, but we can already have a preview of the widebody look thanks to the world of 3D renders. Artist Flat Hat 3D has composed two interesting conversions for this car.

The one in white just focuses on the front end, installing brand new, significantly smaller grilles that sit above the number plate. The German tuner Prior Design has already pledged to develop such a front end conversion, so we'll focus instead on the brutish widebody M4.

This also has a new front with what we can best describe as four individual kidney grilles. The massive fender extensions in combination with satin black paint are reminiscent of the racing prototypes BMW usually shows before a new season of DTM.

Also, the stance is similar to the M3 GTS. We're referring to the one from about a decade ago, a unicorn with the bigger 4.4-liter V8. Both rendering projects seem to be wearing RAYS Volk Racing wheels as if they're trying to say "please drift me."




