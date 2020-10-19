Gorgeous BMW Electric Sedan Rendering Puts a Spin on the Classic 1990s 8 Series

Take the comically narrow grille, for example, and the tiny kidneys that come with it. A full set of headlights would have made it at least as tall as the optical blocks themselves, but in this case, the grille was reduced to a full-width slit into the car's front end flanked by a pair of tiny rectangular fog lights and turning indicators.
Back then, headlight technology meant that if you wanted to see where you were going, you ended up with pretty bulky units. That was one of the reasons why manufacturers went for pop-ups in the first place - that and the improved aerodynamics you would get during the day.
Nowadays, you can throw more lumens at the road from a bicycle lamp than a car headlight from three decades ago, so that's not really a problem anymore. Does that mean it would be the perfect time for that angry BMW design of the 1990 8 Series to make a comeback? Well, Ahmed Zayed Radwan certainly thinks so and, after seeing his creation, we might too.
The current design direction of the Bavarian brand is the subject of hot debating and, most often than not, it's not for the best of reasons. There seems to be a bit of identity crisis going on and the company's current solution - make the grille bigger - doesn't appeal to everyone. Maybe turn to the past instead?
Ahmed's rendering does just that, and it does it with great effect. The cues from the '90s 8 Series are discreet and very well implemented and adapted to the taller front end of a sedan. However, while the front is where the model's identity seems to be focused, it's actually the rest of the body that makes the vehicle stand out.
According to Ahmed, we're looking at an electric sedan, but it's one made in the mold of the Polestar 2: sporty and muscular. It has a clean, smooth design over the sides, with all the lines converging toward the wide rear track and the hips covering it. The greenhouse is narrow enough to convey the sentiment of performance, but not to the point where it becomes claustrophobic.
Finally, the rear end is probably where this becomes a little divisive. The taillights are thin and sit very high on the tall trunk lid while the rest of back is pretty much featureless. For some reason, the electric sedan weirdly seems to get a departure angle that would make a lot of SUVs envious. Still, it's a great look overall and one that we wouldn't mind seeing on a future BMW model.
