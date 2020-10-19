autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Gorgeous BMW Electric Sedan Rendering Puts a Spin on the Classic 1990s 8 Series

19 Oct 2020, 14:38 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
Pop-up headlights were one of those trends that seem like they came and went relatively quickly, though that's not entirely true. The first pop-up headlights came in the late '30s, though it's true that they didn't really catch on until the late '70s, early '80s.
15 photos
BMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan renderingBMW electric sedan rendering
By the time the E31 BMW 8 Series came out in 1990, they were in full swing. The E31 is one of the least BMW-looking Bimmers ever made, and while it may seem like there are more reasons for that than the pop-up headlights, you can trace everything back to the decision to use them.

Take the comically narrow grille, for example, and the tiny kidneys that come with it. A full set of headlights would have made it at least as tall as the optical blocks themselves, but in this case, the grille was reduced to a full-width slit into the car's front end flanked by a pair of tiny rectangular fog lights and turning indicators.

Back then, headlight technology meant that if you wanted to see where you were going, you ended up with pretty bulky units. That was one of the reasons why manufacturers went for pop-ups in the first place - that and the improved aerodynamics you would get during the day.

Nowadays, you can throw more lumens at the road from a bicycle lamp than a car headlight from three decades ago, so that's not really a problem anymore. Does that mean it would be the perfect time for that angry BMW design of the 1990 8 Series to make a comeback? Well, Ahmed Zayed Radwan certainly thinks so and, after seeing his creation, we might too.

The current design direction of the Bavarian brand is the subject of hot debating and, most often than not, it's not for the best of reasons. There seems to be a bit of identity crisis going on and the company's current solution - make the grille bigger - doesn't appeal to everyone. Maybe turn to the past instead?

Ahmed's rendering does just that, and it does it with great effect. The cues from the '90s 8 Series are discreet and very well implemented and adapted to the taller front end of a sedan. However, while the front is where the model's identity seems to be focused, it's actually the rest of the body that makes the vehicle stand out.

According to Ahmed, we're looking at an electric sedan, but it's one made in the mold of the Polestar 2: sporty and muscular. It has a clean, smooth design over the sides, with all the lines converging toward the wide rear track and the hips covering it. The greenhouse is narrow enough to convey the sentiment of performance, but not to the point where it becomes claustrophobic.

Finally, the rear end is probably where this becomes a little divisive. The taillights are thin and sit very high on the tall trunk lid while the rest of back is pretty much featureless. For some reason, the electric sedan weirdly seems to get a departure angle that would make a lot of SUVs envious. Still, it's a great look overall and one that we wouldn't mind seeing on a future BMW model.
bmw electric sedan rendering BMW rendering BMW 8 Series BMW rendering ahmed zayed radwan
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day