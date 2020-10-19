Gorgeous BMW Electric Sedan Rendering Puts a Spin on the Classic 1990s 8 Series

View this post on Instagram

A minimal BMW electric sedan , with some cues inspired by my favorite 8 series 1999. Trying out some SubDs ..

