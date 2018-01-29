autoevolution
 

Why the Skoda Octavia Needs A Short Wheelbase Version

We interrupt the news for a short discussion. It's about the most popular Skoda model of all time and where the future is taking it. Sure, having more space than a Golf is a huge part of its appeal, but more isn't always better.
Skoda is a hugely competitive car brand. Last year, the Czech automaker: 2017 deliveries increase by 6.6% to 1,200,500 vehicles. Despite the mid-life facelift, the Octaviaslipped 3.9% in sales, and we think it's losing its mojo.

Sure, the headlights are controversial, but they're not that ugly. Instead, we believe that the Octavia is too big for its own good and it's about to get even bigger, with the next generation rumored to add some centimeters.

Let's focus on the Octavia RS Combi with the 2.0 TDI engine, an extremely popular pick in Germany, the surrounding countries, as well as Britain. This wagon is 4,689mm long and weighs 1,487kg with the DSG gearbox.

Obviously, that sounds like a lot, but just to make it clear, we're going to give you a sister car as a parallel example. The Leon ST with the same 2.0 TDI and DSG is only 1,435kg in weight, partly because it's also smaller at 4,534mm.

Not surprisingly, despite not having an RS "performance" badge, the Leon ST is slightly quicker. Of course, the same applies to a Cupra vs. the Octavia RS 245 or any other available engine.

A 1.5-ton "compact" car is not a good idea. Also, the 4.7-meter body is painful to park without all-round parking sensors. Thus, we believe the Octavia should grow into a family of models, containing a sportier/lighter short-wheelbase version and a practical family-sized one, just like the Golf and Leon have hatchbacks and wagons.

Sadly, Skoda probably has other ideas. An all-new Rapid compact hatchback will be built on top of the MQB A0 platform. But the VW Polo architecture doesn't have on-road compliance we'd associate with a good Skoda.

