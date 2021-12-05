5 Google Makes Its Android Auto for Phones Replacement Easier to Launch

2 Three New Big Android Auto Features Already Confirmed by Google

1 Google Maps on Android Auto Loses Location, Simple Fix Could Deal With It

More on this:

What You Need to Know If YouTube Audio Isn’t Working on Android Auto

YouTube is blocked by default on Android Auto for obvious reasons, but on the other hand, you’re still allowed to listen to the audio soundtrack when driving. 6 photos



Needless to say, the phone needs to remain unlocked, as simply locking the mobile device without a YouTube subscription automatically pauses the audio too.



However, some users have discovered that the YouTube audio no longer works on Android Auto no matter if the phone is unlocked or not.



Everything was working just fine until recently, they say, but for a reason nobody can determine, YouTube simply no longer provides any audio when Android Auto is connected.



The problem happens on random Android devices, so it’s not just one brand that’s struggling with the whole thing. It’s also taking place on Android 12, the most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system that’s now rolling out to devices across the world.



It’s not exactly clear what caused the whole thing, but some say it showed up recently after an update either for Android Auto or for the YouTube app. So in theory, downgrading the two apps to an earlier version should bring things back to normal, at least temporarily.



Google This means you can still launch the YouTube app, play a song, and listen to the audio while you continue to run something else on the Android Auto screen. In other words, you’re not seeing any video on the display, but you can still listen to the audio, and this is good news for those who want to enjoy their podcasts during their commutes.Needless to say, the phone needs to remain unlocked, as simply locking the mobile device without a YouTube subscription automatically pauses the audio too.However, some users have discovered that the YouTube audio no longer works on Android Auto no matter if the phone is unlocked or not.Everything was working just fine until recently, they say, but for a reason nobody can determine, YouTube simply no longer provides any audio when Android Auto is connected.The problem happens on random Android devices, so it’s not just one brand that’s struggling with the whole thing. It’s also taking place on Android 12, the most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system that’s now rolling out to devices across the world.It’s not exactly clear what caused the whole thing, but some say it showed up recently after an update either for Android Auto or for the YouTube app. So in theory, downgrading the two apps to an earlier version should bring things back to normal, at least temporarily.Google says it’s already looking into all these reports, suggesting it’s not a behavior it specifically introduced to prevent YouTube from being used on Android Auto. On the other hand, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could see the daylight, so for now, you can just try out the downgrade thing and see if it makes a difference.