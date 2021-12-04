Internet Hero Finds Fix for Mysterious Android Auto Error

How a Google Maps Rival Offers Up-to-Date Speed Limits for Any Road

The experience with Android Auto isn’t always the most flawless for users out there, but you’d normally expect things to be substantially more polished on a Google device. 6 photos



Well, as many people found out the hard way, this isn’t always happening, and the likelihood of Google Pixel owners to hit a glitch on Android Auto is just as high as in the case of customers of other phone brands.



The recently released Google Pixel 6



The company is still investigating all these reports, or at least, that’s the latest update provided by a member of the Android Auto on the company’s support forums.



The good news is someone has recently come across a



More specifically, a Pixel 6 owner found out that pressing the voice command button on the steering wheel after connecting their phone to the head unit actually helps launch Android Auto. In other words, just press the voice command button, wait for Google Assistant to kick in and then say “cancel.”



Android Auto should magically launch a second after that. Others have already confirmed this gets the job done in their cars too, so there’s a good chance it also fixes the problem for the majority of users.



