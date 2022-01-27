Well-Preserved 1977 Honda CB750 Lets You Take a Trip Down Memory Lane in Style

A first-gen CB750 is the sort of machine you’ll immediately recognize upon seeing its silhouette.
The Honda CB750 Four K7 we’ll be looking at today carries replica side panels and a four-into-one MAC exhaust that’s been fitted under prior ownership. Having been acquired by the current owner back in 2020, the antique treasure was subsequently treated to an invigorating engine overhaul, receiving new gaskets, rings, and pistons in the process.
Moreover, the cam chain, spark plugs, and battery were also replaced with modern alternatives to keep things nice and fresh. For ample grip on the asphalt, Honda’s icon gained a pair of brand-new Challenger tires from Kenda’s inventory. Now, let’s dive in for a quick inspection of this specimen’s fundamentals.
Underneath its fuel chamber, the ‘77 MY CB750 carries an air-cooled SOHC inline-four mill, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 736cc. This bulletproof four-banger is connected to the bike’s chain-driven rear wheel through a five-speed gearbox, and it’ll gladly deliver up to 67 horses at about 8,000 rpm.
When the tachometer shows 7,000 revs, the powerplant is able to produce 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. Ultimately, the engine’s oomph translates to a respectable top speed of 124 mph (200 kph) upon reaching the ground. Stopping power comes from a single brake disc at the front and a traditional drum module on the other end.
The classic head-turner flaunts a tubular steel double cradle skeleton, which is supported by telescopic forks and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers. Finally, the CB750 has a dry weight of 509 pounds (231 kg), while its fuel capacity is measured at five gallons (19 liters).
Right, it’s time for us to get to the point. This gorgeous piece of Japanese machinery is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and you’ve got until February 2 to make an offer at no reserve. At the moment, one would have to spend about 1,500 freedom bucks to best the top bidder, who is offering a modest $1,200 – for now, at least.
