We Think You’d Look Seriously Crisp Riding Around on This 1971 Honda CB350 K3

To be frank, we highly doubt there’s anyone out there who wouldn’t be thrilled to ride a vintage two-wheeler, regardless of its displacement or age. 28 photos



One way to snatch a solid deal on a retro creature is to keep your eyes open for online auctions happening in your area. For example, a Wisconsin-based seller is offering this glamorous 1971



Prior to listing it on BaT, the dealer ensured this



To round out the powertrain adjustments, new fluids and spark plugs also make an appearance upon closer inspection. The machine’s 18-inch laced hoops are firmly embraced by fresh rubber on both ends. Finally, you’ll find a set of bolt-on mirrors replacing the stock items in the cockpit, where we also spot a five-digit odometer displaying 10k miles (16,000 km).



If you ask me, I'd say you ought to seize the opportunity to own this Japanese marvel without a second thought. There are times when good things do indeed come in small packages, and this is clearly one such occasion. Well, checking this CB350 out on Bring A Trailer is the next thing you should be doing!

