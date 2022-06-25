We May Have Seen the Last Monaco Grand Prix - Here Is What the Future Holds for the Event

The Monaco Grand Prix does not have a contract beyond 2022. In addition, the race organizer continues to clash with FIA managers and officials, and the future of F1's most famous and prestigious race is in greater danger than before.
For the past years, everyone has criticized Monaco because it produced boring races with little to no overtakes. However, this is not the main reason why the legendary Grand Prix is in danger. We have more complex ones that we will discuss.
The first problem is determined by the race weekend date. Its traditional end-of-May race day is a troubling fixed point in F1's calendar, which needs more flexibility than ever as it is already too full. Besides, the Formula 1 World Championship wants to switch to a system of grouping more races by region. Monaco at the end of May would be an obstacle if FIA would like to pair the Miami Grand Prix with the Canadian Grand Prix.
Another complex problem that the F1 is not too happy about is that Monaco controls its own TV direction. And that isn't good. For example, in the 2022 race, we could not see the overtakes made by George Russell or Lance Stroll because the Monaco TV was busy showing something else.
Rolex is F1's global partner, so seeing a commercial for one of their rivals it's not ideal.
The main reason for the rift developed between F1 owner Liberty Media and the ACM (Automobile Club de Monaco) is that the organizers are determined to cling to old perks rather than advancing with current times. However, Monaco officials say that Liberty Media is asking for too much money in taxes for the track, which is a significant change of scenery. Many speculated that Monaco was never forced to pay the tax until last year, when a low fee (compared to the other circuits) was introduced.
Also, the cars' size represents a significant problem. In the previous year, F1 cars significantly increased in length and width. As a result, the overtaking is even more challenging and dangerous than before.
Still, Liberty Media also needs to consider drivers' opinions. For many of them, driving around Monaco and especially winning this Grand Prix feels the most special, given the difficulty of the track and the immense history of this event. I mean, think about it, the Monaco GP is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport alongside the Indianapolis 500 and 24 hours of Le Mans. Besides, Monaco is where all the VIPs are usually coming for the race, giving F1 the best publicity possible.
F1, you say Monaco Grand Prix and vice-versa, but at the same time, Monaco has to embrace the new realities of what the sport stands for today. Plus, when you add the fact that tracks like Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Marina Bay (Singapore), or Yas Marina (the United Arab Emirates) are paying so much more money to Liberty Media, Monaco is in a dangerous place.
It will be a big surprise if the 2022 race was the last one we ever saw, but a thing is sure: the Monaco Grand Prix as we know it has a limited future ahead.
For the past years, everyone has criticized Monaco because it produced boring races with little to no overtakes. However, this is not the main reason why the legendary Grand Prix is in danger. We have more complex ones that we will discuss.
The first problem is determined by the race weekend date. Its traditional end-of-May race day is a troubling fixed point in F1's calendar, which needs more flexibility than ever as it is already too full. Besides, the Formula 1 World Championship wants to switch to a system of grouping more races by region. Monaco at the end of May would be an obstacle if FIA would like to pair the Miami Grand Prix with the Canadian Grand Prix.
Another complex problem that the F1 is not too happy about is that Monaco controls its own TV direction. And that isn't good. For example, in the 2022 race, we could not see the overtakes made by George Russell or Lance Stroll because the Monaco TV was busy showing something else.
Rolex is F1's global partner, so seeing a commercial for one of their rivals it's not ideal.
The main reason for the rift developed between F1 owner Liberty Media and the ACM (Automobile Club de Monaco) is that the organizers are determined to cling to old perks rather than advancing with current times. However, Monaco officials say that Liberty Media is asking for too much money in taxes for the track, which is a significant change of scenery. Many speculated that Monaco was never forced to pay the tax until last year, when a low fee (compared to the other circuits) was introduced.
Also, the cars' size represents a significant problem. In the previous year, F1 cars significantly increased in length and width. As a result, the overtaking is even more challenging and dangerous than before.
Still, Liberty Media also needs to consider drivers' opinions. For many of them, driving around Monaco and especially winning this Grand Prix feels the most special, given the difficulty of the track and the immense history of this event. I mean, think about it, the Monaco GP is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport alongside the Indianapolis 500 and 24 hours of Le Mans. Besides, Monaco is where all the VIPs are usually coming for the race, giving F1 the best publicity possible.
F1, you say Monaco Grand Prix and vice-versa, but at the same time, Monaco has to embrace the new realities of what the sport stands for today. Plus, when you add the fact that tracks like Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Marina Bay (Singapore), or Yas Marina (the United Arab Emirates) are paying so much more money to Liberty Media, Monaco is in a dangerous place.
It will be a big surprise if the 2022 race was the last one we ever saw, but a thing is sure: the Monaco Grand Prix as we know it has a limited future ahead.