Khalid's Colorful Outfit Matches His Green Porsche GT3 RS Perfectly

Matching with the car has become very popular recently and Khalid is jumping on this trend. The singer just posed with a colorful outfit next to his green Porsche GT3 RS and they make the best team.
Khalid, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, rose to fame after the release of his debut studio album, American Team. Although he’s merely 24, the rapper has added quite a few powerful and expensive cars to his garage.
With an estimated net worth of $10 million, he has purchased a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Lamborghini Urus with a widebody kit, a Range Rover, a custom Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a couple of BMWs, the M5 and M6 Grand Coupe. He is also the proud owner of a Chevrolet G10 Vintage Custom Van. Plus, the one he recently flaunted, a fully green Porsche GT3 RS.
The artist has had this supercar for quite some time, as he named it in a tweet from October 2019. He recently flaunted it on social media as he matched it with a very colorful outfit.
The vehicle is from the previous generation (911.2), which was introduced in 2018 and was in production until 2019. The GT3 was designed for the racetrack and came with an aggressive exterior, round headlines which are a signature of the Porsche 911, a big bumper, and air vents on the upper side of the front fenders to relieve the air trapped in the wheel wells. It also came with a big, adjustable rear wing that offered more downforce.
The 911 GT3 RS came with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine carried over from the pre-facelift model, with extra oomph. It delivered 513 horsepower (520 ps) at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 347 lb-ft (470 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK (double-clutch) gearbox.
Despite having several very expensive vehicles in his collection, Khalid shows great appreciation for all of them, with his Porsche making constant appearances on his social media.
With an estimated net worth of $10 million, he has purchased a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Lamborghini Urus with a widebody kit, a Range Rover, a custom Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a couple of BMWs, the M5 and M6 Grand Coupe. He is also the proud owner of a Chevrolet G10 Vintage Custom Van. Plus, the one he recently flaunted, a fully green Porsche GT3 RS.
The artist has had this supercar for quite some time, as he named it in a tweet from October 2019. He recently flaunted it on social media as he matched it with a very colorful outfit.
The vehicle is from the previous generation (911.2), which was introduced in 2018 and was in production until 2019. The GT3 was designed for the racetrack and came with an aggressive exterior, round headlines which are a signature of the Porsche 911, a big bumper, and air vents on the upper side of the front fenders to relieve the air trapped in the wheel wells. It also came with a big, adjustable rear wing that offered more downforce.
The 911 GT3 RS came with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine carried over from the pre-facelift model, with extra oomph. It delivered 513 horsepower (520 ps) at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 347 lb-ft (470 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK (double-clutch) gearbox.
Despite having several very expensive vehicles in his collection, Khalid shows great appreciation for all of them, with his Porsche making constant appearances on his social media.