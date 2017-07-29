autoevolution

Waze For Android Auto Goes Official As Alternative To Google Maps

Ever since Google released the Android Auto app on the Play Store in 2015, automakers followed suit by offering smartphone mirroring for Google Maps. What about the drivers’ favorite Waze, though, an application that features functionalities the big G doesn’t bother to offer?
“You asked, we heard you, and it's official,” highlights Google on the company’s official blog, confirming Waze as the alternative to Google Maps users of Android Auto have been asking for the better parts of two years now. Best of all, Waze for Android Auto is blissfully simple to use.

First of all, it’s necessary to update Waze on your phone to the latest version. The following step is to connect your device to the vehicle’s USB port, then select Navigation App from the footer of the infotainment system’s screen. Alternatively, tap on the navigation menu at the bottom left and select Waze. Better still, the user can only use voice commands.

“OK Google, drive to home” is merely one example of the hands-free approach. Users can also press and hold the voice command button on the steering wheel to activate the microphone, then say the destination out loud. As it’s the case with the smartphone app, Waze for Android Auto needs a stable Internet connection to receive traffic information from other users.

Available in all countries where Android Auto is available, Waze’s goal “is to help users avoid traffic while providing the best possible driving experience.” According to the people behind the Google-owned navigation software, Wazers can rest assured because the company “will continue to make improvements and bring new features to Android Auto to deliver a safe and seamless experience that is purpose-built for driving.”

It should be highlighted that Waze Mobile has no plans to integrate its app with Apple CarPlay for obvious reasons. On that note, potentially distracting functionalities such as map chat are not available for Android Auto.
