The Waze Carpool Service Will Be Expanded Across California From June 2017

 
31 May 2017
Waze, the navigation app owned by Google, has decided to expand the trial of the Carpool function to the entire state of California.
Just like its previous versions, successfully employed in Sacramento, Monterey, and San Francisco, it does not allow users to stray from their daily routes to enable carpooling, and there’s a limit of two rides per day.

In other words, the system has been specially planned to avoid the situation where someone would try to replace Uber/Lyft with Waze’s Carpool function.

Drivers can opt in for the service if they are over 21 years old, and each person who signs up to share his or her car with others will not make more than 54 cents per mile.

The price was determined using the USA’s federal standard mileage rate, which is also used for business trips. The choice was not an accident, as it was designed to allow others to pass those rides as expenses, while the drivers got to share the cost of gas with riders.

The good part about this app is that it enables a pure form of carpooling, as many have attempted to inspire in others for decades. Unlike the “traditional” system for carpooling, Waze figures out the best rider and driver pair for a particular trip, and both get notifications on their smartphones.

The system is supposed to work correctly as long as people wake up in time and leave their houses when the app says they should. As Tech Crunch notes, Waze plans to offer the service in other cities in the USA later this year, and other countries, like Brazil, are also a part of the project.

Please note that a single rider is allowed in a car, and you cannot offer rides if you have passengers who are under 18 years old. Waze recommends people to request a ride a few hours ahead of the time they know they will need it, to ensure optimal occupation.

