Waymo to Test Level 5 Autonomous Cars in California

After the state of California announced at the beginning of the month it would receive permit applications for fully autonomous cars tests on its roads, not many of the companies involved in the industry made a run for it.

Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project, is however some years ahead and, according to various reports which surfaced this weekend, has already applied to get a permit to test fully autonomous cars in the Sunny State.



Communities where they plan to operate would also have to be notified that such vehicles would be in the area. Any crash, no matter how serious, would have to be reported, as do any malfunctions of the autonomous system.



