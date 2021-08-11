Watching Janus Motorcycles Craft Fenders for the Halcyon 450 Is Soothing

Janus Motorcycles is an American manufacturer who craft small-displacement motorcycles in their Goshen, Indiana factory. Founded in 2011 by Richard Worsham and Devin Biek, the company has been building motorcycles since 2013. 8 photos



Their latest offering, the



The process - and it’s classically old-school - was developed by Joe Cooper of







Janus builds their models, including the Halcyon 250 and others, to order with prices beginning around $7,000. The latest model, the Halcyon 450, was created in answer to those who wanted a more thrilling top speed the previous lineup could offer.



"Our goal was really to make it highway-capable," Worsham said. It's "not designed for trans-continental touring - but it has been tested at speeds above 90 mph.”



Janus sources their power plants from an Italian firm,



While the Halcyon 250 is a hardtail, the 450 sports a rear suspension to manage higher speeds and power provide rider comfort. Brembo brakes are also included on the 450 model.



And watching the fenders be created is indeed a throwback pleasure, have a look for yourself below.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.