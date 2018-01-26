autoevolution
 

Watch Two SUV Drivers Block UK Motorway Lanes for No Reason

26 Jan 2018, 21:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Even watching this video, we feel the urge to yell at the driver of the Kia. So the relative restraint of the people being stuck behind him is to be commended.
2 photos
Watch Two SUV Drivers Block UK Motorway Lanes for No Reason
The incident was filmed by a dashcam of another motorist on the M62 near Huddersfield, Britain. The audio has been edited out for language reasons (it was justified if you ask us).

Roadworks are a nightmare in Britain - everybody knows about that. Every so often, roads are slowed, or strict speed restrictions are imposed, even though nobody is working at that moment. This seems to be the case here.

The dashcam footage begins by showing how traffic was being overtaken by people in the outside lane. But suddenly, the driver of the Kia Sedona decides to take it upon himself to enforce a lane closure.

However, he is clearly in the wrong here, as the second gantry sign is showing '40' on every lane with no red crosses. So basically, the blockage is gone, but the Kia guy still believes it's necessary to slow hundreds of people down.

And even if the road was blocked, the driver code allows two lanes to merge turn by turn as long as the vehicles aren't going too fast. There's no reason to block the road by force.

Things get even stranger when mister Kia finds a like-minded motorist in a Ford Kuga. He too decided to block a lane, the one to the left, for reasons we don't fully comprehend. Can you imagine the frustration of motorists who walked from several cars back, importing these guys to move?

I think that after a while, tunnel vision sets in. All the people honking their horns in the long queue behind them is making mister Kia and mister Ford even more stubborn. But it takes a particular kind of person to think deliberately obstructing traffic is the job of an average motorist. As luck would have it, two such people ended side by side that day.

Uk motorway dashcam lol
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  