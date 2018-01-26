Watch Two SUV Drivers Block UK Motorway Lanes for No Reason

The incident was filmed by a dashcam of another motorist on the M62 near Huddersfield, Britain. The audio has been edited out for language reasons (it was justified if you ask us).Roadworks are a nightmare in Britain - everybody knows about that. Every so often, roads are slowed, or strict speed restrictions are imposed, even though nobody is working at that moment. This seems to be the case here.The dashcam footage begins by showing how traffic was being overtaken by people in the outside lane. But suddenly, the driver of the Kia Sedona decides to take it upon himself to enforce a lane closure.However, he is clearly in the wrong here, as the second gantry sign is showing '40' on every lane with no red crosses. So basically, the blockage is gone, but the Kia guy still believes it's necessary to slow hundreds of people down.And even if the road was blocked, the driver code allows two lanes to merge turn by turn as long as the vehicles aren't going too fast. There's no reason to block the road by force.Things get even stranger when mister Kia finds a like-minded motorist in a Ford Kuga. He too decided to block a lane, the one to the left, for reasons we don't fully comprehend. Can you imagine the frustration of motorists who walked from several cars back, importing these guys to move?I think that after a while, tunnel vision sets in. All the people honking their horns in the long queue behind them is making mister Kia and mister Ford even more stubborn. But it takes a particular kind of person to think deliberately obstructing traffic is the job of an average motorist. As luck would have it, two such people ended side by side that day.