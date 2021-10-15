Watch the Tesla Model 3 Shame the Ford Mustang at the Drag Strip

In production since 2017, the Model 3 has been slowly and steadily improved over the years. The most performance-oriented variant claims 3.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). The dual-motor Long Range and single-motor Standard Range Plus are properly quick as well, promising 4.2 and 5.3 seconds with the bone-stock rubber boots and alloys.
The featured video shows how much of a difference all-electric propulsion makes over internal combustion. To be frank, the Coyote V8 engine and 10-speed auto tranny of the Ford Mustang don’t hold a candle to the Model 3.
Gasoline cars may have a performance advantage in top speed, but acceleration is the specialty of electric vehicles because the electric motor generates torque pretty much instantly. It’s also worth mentioning that a gas-powered automobile is hindered by drivetrain loss, which is traditionally estimated at 15 percent between crankshaft and wheel figures.
Priced from $41,990 excluding potential savings and taxes, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is more expensive than the Cybertruck with the single-motor powertrain. That’s because Tesla has recently bumped up the price by $2k without notice, a recurring theme for the Palo Alto-based carmaker.
Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin in the near future, following in the footsteps of Toyota, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, and many other companies. The reasons Tesla is giving up on California for Texas are rather simple: high living costs, insane taxes, and business-unfriendly whatnots.
As for the Mustang, the best-known pony car of them all has been recently crowned the most American vehicle available in the United States by U.S. and Canadian parts content. 2022 will be the final year of the current-generation 'Stang, which is topped by the unruly Shelby GT500. The force-fed slithering serpent is more than capable on the drag strip although the Shelby GT500 is especially hard to launch without wheelspin.
