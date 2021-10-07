Tesla Raises Model 3 and Y Prices, Cybertruck Is Now the Cheapest Tesla Offered

Tesla is widely known for changing prices more often than legacy automakers. From the previous $39,990 excluding potential savings, the best-selling Model 3 now costs $41,990. A similar increase has been applied to the Model Y, which is listed in the configurator at $54,900.
The Model 3 Long Range can be yours from $49,990, the same price as before, while the Model 3 Performance adds $1,000 to the tally. Obviously enough, the Model Y Performance is boasting a $1,000 price bump as well.
“$2,000 and $1,000 doesn’t seem too much, right?” You may have a point, dearest reader, but remember that a Model 3 Standard Range Plus used to be $5,000 more affordable in February 2021. It’s also worth mentioning that Elon Musk and Tesla don’t plan to revive the $35,000 Model 3 that made so many headlines back when the electric sedan was on the drawing board.
The semiconductor crunch and battery supply chain difficulties will only exacerbate this problem. We should also mention the all-time high of more than $42,800 for the average new-vehicle retail transaction price, which is truly staggering if you consider how many peeps live from wage to wage.
Following these increases, the Cybertruck became the most affordable Tesla on sale today. The Palo Alto-based automaker currently offers three specifications: $39,900 for the single-motor RWD, $49,900 for the dual-motor AWD, and $69,900 for the tri-motor AWD. On top of that, Full Self-Driving Capability adds $10,000 to the price of the wedge-shaped pickup.
The Cybertruck will be manufactured at a brand-new facility in Texas where the Model Y will be produced from late 2021. The MYs from Giga Texas utilize large single castings according to fresh reports. It remains to be seen if the 4680 cells will make the cut or if Tesla intends to delay them to 2022.
Without a public relations department, it’s pretty much impossible to know for certain what Elon Musk and Tesla are up to even in the near term.
