Watch the Most Advanced Solar-Powered Aircraft Ace Navigation Flight Test

More on this:

1 Meet the World’s First Luxury Electric Boat With an Integrated Solar Charging Dock

2 The British Army Unveils Its First Solar Farm, the Size of Six Football Fields

3 Solar-Powered Unmanned Aircraft Closer to Revolutionizing Telecommunication

4 Sunny EV Is Solar and Battery-Powered Cargo Solution for Urban Streets

5 No More Batteries! Guy Hacks His Cheap Earbuds So They Can Charge Themselves From the Sun