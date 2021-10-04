The British Army Unveils Its First Solar Farm, the Size of Six Football Fields

4 Sono Motors Announces World's First Bidirectional AC Wallbox to Go With Its Sion SEV

The second solar farm, which is currently being built at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, is a bit smaller than the first one, but it’s estimated that throughout its lifetime, the electricity it will provide will be the equivalent of Renewable energy is one of today’s buzzwords that has reached beyond the automotive industry itself, further into the heart of more and more industries and government departments. In support of the UK Government’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Army has created Project Prometheus. Four photovoltaic solar farms built in various locations across the Army’s estate, in order to increase renewable energy usage, are an important part of the Project.The first solar farm has just been inaugurated, at the Defense School of Transport, in Leconfield. Meant to generate up to one third of the entire electricity required on site, this solar farm is the size of six football fields, and made up of 4,000 solar panels. Built by Centrica Business Solutions, the farm unfolds over four hectares (430,556 square feet), with a peak capacity of 2.3 MW.The DST solar farm is estimated to cut up to 771 tons (700 metric tons) of CO2 emissions and to provide $1.3 million (£1 million) in efficiency savings. Most of the energy will be used to power accommodation on site, offices, classrooms, hangars and the gymnasium.The other three solar farms will be based at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, South Cerney, Gloucestershire, Rock Barracks in Suffolk and Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, Sussex. All of them are set to be delivered by the summer of 2022, and that’s just the beginning. After these four pilot sites will be set up, the Army intends to build 80 more, across its estate, over the next seven years.The second solar farm, which is currently being built at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, is a bit smaller than the first one, but it’s estimated that throughout its lifetime, the electricity it will provide will be the equivalent of powering more than 9,000 homes, and the CO2 emissions reduction will be equivalent to planting 160,000 trees.

