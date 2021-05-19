Watch the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Try to Prove Its Worth Off-Road

Nissan is rolling out the fifth generation of its Pathfinder model, and considering it's been nearly ten years since the previous one was out, you can't say the Japanese didn't take their time with it.
The Pathfinder slots under the Armada in the Nissan lineup in terms of size, but that doesn't mean it's small. The exact figures aren't available yet, but it's a three-row family vehicle, so even though it's not a full-size SUV, it will still offer plenty of room and practicality.
Well, not too much if you plan on using the third row for grown adults, something that should only be considered as punishment in almost all SUVs. TFL's Roman proves a 6'2" man can't even get the second row up while sat in there, not to mention going for a drive, regardless of how short it might be.
He also reveals that the new Pathfinder is actually shorter than the old one, which is extremely odd given the ever-expanding tendency of today's cars. However, the 2022 model is indeed taller, suggesting Nissan focused on making the Pathfinder more off-road-worthy by giving it better ground clearance and improved approach and departure angles.
Don't think for a moment that makes it a true off-roader because it doesn't. It lacks the low range gear, the lockable differentials, as well as the rugged looks and materials. Large parts of the dashboard are covered in piano black plastic, and that's all you need to know about its off-roading credentials.
Apart from the better angles, there is one other change that makes the new softroader a vehicle better suited to hit the trails, and that's the fact it ditched the CVT for a nine-speed automatic. Why the Japanese manufacturers still bother with the continuously variable transmissions will remain a mystery because even though they might sound good on paper—smooth, as there are no shifts, and the ability to keep the engine in the optimal rev range—nobody under 60 years of age really likes them.
Anyway, it looks as though Nissan is trying to make the new Pathfinder look more adventurous. To prove its point, it had one fitted with off-road tires and a roof rack (complete with lights) present at the media launch currently underway somewhere in Montana. It's definitely a good look, even though it's hardly much more than that—a look.
The thing with these press launches is that they take place over pre-set courses that rarely pose much of a challenge for the car. The 2022 Pathfinder makes no exception, with the off-road bit—at least the one we get to see now—consisting of the SUV climbing a moderately steep trail with a few ruts and embedded rocks. It's the kind of task you'd expect any AWD crossover to dispatch, so it's probably more a case of seeing how effortlessly the Pathfinder does it. Well, give it a look for yourself. The action starts at the 8:20 mark, so feel free to skip if you're not interested in the static presentation of the SUV.
The thing with these press launches is that they take place over pre-set courses that rarely pose much of a challenge for the car. The 2022 Pathfinder makes no exception, with the off-road bit—at least the one we get to see now—consisting of the SUV climbing a moderately steep trail with a few ruts and embedded rocks. It's the kind of task you'd expect any AWD crossover to dispatch, so it's probably more a case of seeing how effortlessly the Pathfinder does it. Well, give it a look for yourself. The action starts at the 8:20 mark, so feel free to skip if you're not interested in the static presentation of the SUV.