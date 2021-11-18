Watch Russia’s Most Advanced Firefighting Helicopter Take Off for the First Time

When it’s not focusing on advanced fighter jets for the foreign market, Russia’s aviation industry is working on improving its domestic non-military aircraft, such as the Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter. The upgraded version, with an interesting range of capabilities, has just conducted its first flight.
Described as one of the world’s best firefighting helicopters, the new Ka-32A11M took off for the first time at the aviation testing complex of the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, in Bashkortostan, Russia. It’s produced by JSC Russian Helicopters (part of the Rostec State Corporation) and was unveiled at the MAKS-2021 Aviation and Space Salon, earlier this year.
Additions to the original Ka-32 include more powerful VK-2500PS-02 engines and a glass cockpit with advanced avionics. This advanced cockpit enables the use of additional navigation equipment, and the possibility of using night-vision goggles, for emergency operations in low-visibility conditions.
But the upgraded helicopter’s most distinctive feature is its new fire extinguishing system, called SP-32. The system can automatically draw 4 tons of water in just 60 seconds, thanks to a new, bigger tank with four compartments. A flap system with digital controls allows the operator to open the flaps either in pairs or alternatively, and also to adjust the opening angles, to control the water discharge time. Also, the system can add more than 105 gallons (400 liters) of foaming agent, and it can work with a water cannon.
Another innovation of the SP-32 is that it’s electrically heated, which means it can function properly even in winter conditions. In fact, the manufacturer claims that it’s the only firefighting system of its kind that can operate in temperatures as low as -20C (-4F).
Speaking of harsh conditions, the Ka-32A11M is also designed to withstand storm winds and cope with challenging maritime environments, high-humidity conditions, and mountain areas. The fact that it’s smaller (it doesn’t have a tail rotor) makes it easier to maneuver in difficult conditions, and the coaxial design improves the helicopter’s stability.
Although firefighting is its main function, the upgraded Ka-32 can also transport cargo, help with high-precision construction work, or conduct search and rescue missions. Final certification tests are scheduled for 2022-2023.
