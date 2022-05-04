Watch Phoenix Police Using a Grappler to Stop a Fleeing Car, It Stood No Chance

The grappler is a James-Bond-inspired device used by the cops across the country to quickly stop chased vehicles. The most recent case was caught on tape in Phoenix, Arizona, when a suspect trying to escape arrest started a high-speed race.
According to Police reports, everything started after the officers responded to a call reporting a man has passed out while behind the wheel of his car. At the scene, “they observed a male passed out in the vehicle, as well as a knife and handgun in the vehicle within reach,” court documents read. When the man woke up he rammed his car back and forth into the police cars and was eventually able to drive off, police said.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle and instead used a helicopter to keep track of its movements while detectives from Phoenix Police's tactical support bureau responded. A high-speed chase ensued that led the police across the Phoenix metropolitan area. They finally managed to stop the fleeing car using a grappler device, which did the job rather quickly, as you can see in the video below.
The grappler was created by a Peoria man who was frustrated by the number of innocent people being injured or killed during high-speed pursuits. It works by deploying a heavy-duty nylon net from the pursuing police vehicle to snag the rear tire of the suspect vehicle. The net wraps around the rear axle and immediately brings the vehicle to a stop without the officer having to force a collision.
The suspect was booked into Maricopa County Jail and he now faces several charges, including misconduct involving weapons, drug possessions, and unlawful flight from law enforcement. After the car was stopped, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest by holding onto the open sunroof of his car while attempting to kick officers who were trying to take him into custody.
