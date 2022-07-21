Watch Brand-New Nissan Maxima Getting Smashed With a Gong in a Bizarre Sales Celebration

A salesperson at a Nissan dealership pulled off either a nice publicity stunt or a monumental blunder when he instructed a first-time customer to kick the gong in front of a car. From there, things quickly escalated in what could’ve been a disaster for the dealership.
Experts assure us there is no such thing as bad publicity, and probably this Sunridge Nissan salesperson in Calgary, Canada, thinks the same way. After a mishap was about to ruin a brand-new car inside its showroom, the video proof went viral on social media. This surely counts for something, especially as things didn’t end up as bad as they first seemed.
When Marie Summar came to the Nissan dealership to take ownership of her very first car, she became the main character in a dramatic show. The salesperson who sold the Nissan Versa considered it such an achievement that he wanted to arrange something memorable for Summar. And memorable it was, as you can see in the video linked below.
As if the moment was not embarrassing enough for Summar, she was instructed to “kick that gong” in the center of the showroom. The salesperson surely did not anticipate what a strong kick Summar had when he yelled, “kick all that good luck into ya.” Not sure about the luck, but the kick was powerful enough to send the gong smashing into the bumper of the new Nissan Maxima behind. The salesperson’s efforts could not save the Maxima from being poked in the face by the circular piece of metal.
Although things look bad from where I stand, the salesperson identified as Grant Sager assured us that “no car was harmed, there was just a rubber smidge, but it came right off.” As good as this sounds, just watch his face as he retrieves the gong. Surely it doesn’t seem to express the same level of enthusiasm as at the beginning of the video.
