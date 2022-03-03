Detailing Professional Explains How to Get and Retain High-End Clients

Detailing is becoming more and more popular as a business, and many enthusiasts who are considering making a career out of it or just rounding up their incomes with occasional work have questions. However, there is nobody to answer them. Well, until now, that is, as Tony from Tony's Professional Touch has revealed his view on obtaining high-end clients.
In some lines of business, profit comes from sheer scale. When manual labor is involved, it may be wiser to offer premium services and have clients interested in those services, instead of working day-in, day-out with the lowest prices on the market. While the latter may be a strategy to get you going until you gather enough experience, doing this in the long run, will hurt you and your business.
As Tony explains in his video, it is easier for him to work with high-end clients, and even with picky customers, rather than with those who are shopping around for the best price. They will find someone to offer their services to them, do not worry, but Tony warns that people looking for the smallest price are the most difficult customers.
It goes without saying that the conclusion comes from his personal experience, but it does replicate what other professionals in various fields have told us, as well has told others in different contexts over the years. For example, independent workshops have often complained about others who attempt to offer lower prices just to attract more customers.
With every reduction in price from the market average in an area or in a country, with the latter being applicable in smaller countries, the potential customer should lower their expectations, instead of raising them. Instead, many expect premium services at discounted prices. Evidently, having a higher price means offering services that live up to it, and those who can afford to pay will expect those, or may never return. Those who shop for prices may never return, though.
Another idea that Tony has offered to those interested in starting a small business in the field of detailing is to get a dealership as a customer, especially one that sells luxury vehicles.
Through such a client you, the detailing professional, will get a constant flow of vehicles to clean to perfection, as well as potentially leave your contact information to their new owners, who might want to keep those vehicles as clean as possible for as long as they own them.
The latter is the mantra that many of Tony's returning customers seem to have adhered to. Many want to know how to best protect their vehicle's shine and finish for the entire duration of their ownership. This will lead to a higher resale value, as well as the increased satisfaction of driving a vehicle that looks factory fresh.
We salute Tony's openness for explaining parts of the detailing business that many have decided to keep for themselves. It is understandable, though, as lessons learned on your own, in business, are pricey, and some do not apply to others.
