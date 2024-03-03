Warning: 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Could Infect You With the Carowner Virus

Until Ford starts launching Shelby variants of the new S650 Mustang, enthusiasts will still be drawn to the previous GT350, the GT350R, or the fabulous GT500. Case in point, meet another Ford Mustang GT350 that deserves a moment of your precious time.
A 2016 model, it has a white exterior on top of the black suede cockpit. It also features the Track Package, and from what we can tell, it hasn't suffered any modifications, which is always a plus in our book, regardless of whether we're talking about performance-oriented models or run-of-the-mill vehicles.
This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is part of the special category, and as you already know, it rocks V8 firepower. A 5.2-liter V8 supplies 526 horsepower (534 ps/392 kW) to the right pedal and 492 pound-foot (582 Nm) of torque. It features a manual transmission for superior driving engagement and rear-wheel drive.
Usually, whenever something looks too good to be true, there’s something wrong with it, and this eight-year-old muscle car is no exception. It has a rebuilt/salvage title, with the ad stating that a minor accident caused engine failure. Thus, the motor was rebuilt, and since then, the machine has clocked almost 12,000 miles (~19,300 km).
The latter starts from $41,960 before destination and the usual fees, and if you're lucky, then you might land one for around $45k. The new Mustang GT features a naturally aspirated 5.0L Coyote V8, making 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) on 93-octane fuel and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). Order it with the optional active exhaust system, and these numbers will increase to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).
In the Dark Horse configuration, which currently tops the S650 generation Mustang family, the same mill pumps out 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm). With an MSRP of $58,185, or $62,180 for the Premium, it's not exactly a bargain muscle car. When the new Shelby GT500 launches, presumably in roughly one year, it will probably exceed the $80k mark, or so we believe, anyway.
Now, if we had a $45k budget and the desire to purchase a V8-powered muscle car, we'd likely go for the new-gen Mustang GT rather than this older GT350, as it would be the wiser choice. But would you do that, too, or does this Shelby look too appealing to say no to?
There is another drawback, and that's the asking price. No Shelby GT350 is going to cost pennies on the dollar unless it's in a severely beat-up condition, and since this one has been brought back to its initial factory greatness, it commands some serious Benjamins. The listing reveals you will have to pay $45,900 to make it yours, which is about as much as a new 2024 Mustang GT.
