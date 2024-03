Warning: 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Could Infect You With the Carowner Virus

kW

Photo: Garage Kept Motors

A 2016 model, it has a white exterior on top of the black suede cockpit. It also features the Track Package, and from what we can tell, it hasn't suffered any modifications, which is always a plus in our book, regardless of whether we're talking about performance-oriented models or run-of-the-mill vehicles.This 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is part of the special category, and as you already know, it rocks V8 firepower. A 5.2-liter V8 supplies 526 horsepower (534 ps/392) to the right pedal and 492 pound-foot (582 Nm) of torque. It features a manual transmission for superior driving engagement and rear-wheel drive.Usually, whenever something looks too good to be true, there’s something wrong with it, and this eight-year-old muscle car is no exception. It has a rebuilt/salvage title, with the ad stating that a minor accident caused engine failure. Thus, the motor was rebuilt, and since then, the machine has clocked almost 12,000 miles (~19,300 km).There is another drawback, and that's the asking price. No Shelby GT350 is going to cost pennies on the dollar unless it's in a severely beat-up condition, and since this one has been brought back to its initial factory greatness, it commands some serious Benjamins. The listing reveals you will have to pay $45,900 to make it yours, which is about as much as a new 2024 Mustang GT The latter starts from $41,960 before destination and the usual fees, and if you're lucky, then you might land one for around $45k. The new Mustang GT features a naturally aspirated 5.0L Coyote V8, making 480 hp (487 ps/358 kW) on 93-octane fuel and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). Order it with the optional active exhaust system, and these numbers will increase to 486 hp (493 ps/363 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm).In the Dark Horse configuration , which currently tops the S650 generation Mustang family, the same mill pumps out 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm). With an MSRP of $58,185, or $62,180 for the Premium, it's not exactly a bargain muscle car. When the new Shelby GT500 launches, presumably in roughly one year, it will probably exceed the $80k mark, or so we believe, anyway.Now, if we had a $45k budget and the desire to purchase a V8-powered muscle car, we'd likely go for the new-gen Mustang GT rather than this older GT350 , as it would be the wiser choice. But would you do that, too, or does this Shelby look too appealing to say no to?