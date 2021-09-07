Long-Awaited Mercedes-AMG One Is Not Here Yet Because of Noise Regulations

VW T2-Based AMBIENC3 Concept Car by Continental Celebrates World Premiere at the IAA

The IAA Mobility event in Munich kicks off today and it’s a perfect opportunity for Continental to present its unique AMBIENC3 concept vehicle in a world premiere. 6 photos



Based on the Volkswagen Type 2 microvan, the concept vehicle tries to blend in driving with working and relaxing, all within what Continental calls a “third space”. Although it has an appealing, retro look, AMBIENC3 uses modern, sustainable technologies in the development of its surfaces. Continental explains the car is made of natural, renewable, raw, and recycled materials, allowing passengers to breathe freely when inside, thanks to the low-pollutant components used.







AMBIENC3 has no visible buttons and switches, at last not at first glance. The company uses its Shy technology to make that happen. This means that there are no permanently visible controls because they are invisible when the functions are in “off mode”.



Continental also uses



Then there's also the “laif technology” that offers a soft feel and allows air and water vapors to pass through, delivering breathability.



The AMBIENC3 vehicle



