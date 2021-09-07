The Drivable Living Room, AKA the MINI Urbanaut, Could Actually Go Into Production

The driving experience is changing and, in a matter of years, it might actually reach a point where it will be nothing like it is today. In preparation for that moment, MINI has introduced the Urbanaut concept, an MPV that is halfway between a car and a very fancy living room.
The MINI Urbanaut was introduced as a concept one year ago and in physical form at this year’s edition of IAA, now underway in Munich, Germany. Photos in the gallery show the physical concept in all its beauty, which will be reserved for a new category of client: families whose budget allows for a small car but who still want something comfier for their weekly outings.
Speaking with AutoCar at IAA 2021, MINI designer Oliver Heilmer says that the Urbanaut is all about simplicity and delivering a vehicle that is free of unnecessary stuff. Looking at the MPV in full “Chill” mode, when the steering wheel and the pedals retract and the front seats swivel towards the cabin to create a space not unlike a living room, you wouldn’t be able to tell. But the design is indicative of this new direction toward simplicity for MINI, which, Heilmer says, will trickle down the line in future cars.
Speaking of future vehicles, the Urbanaut could be one of them. This may be just a concept, but only temporarily, if everything goes well. Assuming technical challenges are overcome, “there is a chance for production” for the Urbanaut, the designer says. They’ve already moved past having to explain to BMW bosses why a vehicle like this one would make sense to discussing how they could actually build it.
“As you can imagine, it’s a long process,” he explains. “It’s a different platform [to any current Mini], and from a technical point of view it’s a challenge as it has things like steer by wire that’s not in production yet. But we’ll never give up on it,” Heilmer adds.
That sounds like half a commitment toward bringing the Urbnaut to life, and for those who loved the concept, it should be enough, for now. Fair warning, though: at best, it will be another five years until the wheels start effectively spinning to make it happen.
