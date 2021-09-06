Live Pics: XEV YoYo Is the Only 3D-Printed Electric Car at IAA 2021

Electricity seems to be the future of the automotive industry according to legislators and carmakers alike. But electric vehicles aren’t created equal, and the XEV YoYo clearly isn’t a rival for the most desirable EVs out there.
First of all, we should take care of the elephant in the room. XEV failed to raise 500,000 euros (make that $593,425 at current exchange rates) on Kickstarter last February for the YoYo. The Italo-Chinese startup “aims to combine smart urban mobility with industrial additive manufacturing,” which brings us to the 3D-printed car displayed at the IAA 2021.
Clearly inspired by the Renault Twizy and smart fortwo, the heavy quadricycle doesn’t bring anything new to the world of electromobility except for 3D printing technology. XEV says that its quirky urban dweller is fully compliant with Europe’s current safety standards, which is curious because no crash-test footage has ever been released so far by XEV.
Previously known as the LSEV, the YoYo offers a relatively small trunk and just enough space for two people seated abreast. Equipped with keyless entry, a large touchscreen for the infotainment system, and power mirrors, this fellow boasts a total of nine paint finishes at the moment of reporting. In addition to the Mochaccino and Electric Blue models exhibited at IAA 2021, prospective customers are further offered Midnight Blue, Spicy Salmon, Pure White, Urban Gray, Fresh Lime, Prototype Gray, and Space Black.
Capable of 150 kilometers (93 miles) on a full charge and up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour) when you really mash the accelerator pedal, the YoYo starts at 13,900 euros ($16,500) in Italy. Add the government’s plug-in incentive to the mix, and 10,900 euros ($12,940) seems like a bit of a steal for this cutesy little car with a swappable battery that can be charged from a household outlet like every other electric vehicle.
The question is, would you spend your hard-earned money on the newcomer, or would you get a quadricycle from a better-known automaker? The Citroen Ami comes to mind, which kicks off at merely 7,200 euros ($8,550) in Italy.
