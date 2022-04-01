VW Group Recalls Over 100,000 Plug-in Hybrid Cars Globally Because of Fire Risk

The Volkswagen Group is being forced to recall over 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles across the globe, due to a fire risk, according to a company spokesperson. No fewer than 42,300 VW Passat, Golf, Tiguan and Arteon owners are due to be notified, along with 24,000 Audi owners and an unspecified number of SEAT and Skoda owners.
The spokesperson stated that the risk exists because of an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery on models that combined a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric drive and are then charged via a socket, reports Reuters.
German outlet Bild quoted the KBA regulator as saying that “inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire,” while adding that 16 such cases have already been reported in Germany – that's a worrying statistic.
If you own a VW Group plug-in hybrid product in the United States, it’s probably either an Audi A7 TFSI e or a Q5 TFSI e. The latter is priced from $55,400, while the A7 PHEV will set you back a minimum of $75,900.
Both cars are powered by the same plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, working alongside a 17.9-kWh battery. The manufacturer estimated peak combined system output is 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
Naturally, if it was up to VW to choose which cars would go to which buyers, they would undoubtedly opt to move more of their battery electric inventory, which is considerably vaster than their plug-in hybrid one.
U.S. customers can currently choose between as many as seven fully electric Audi models in the e-tron GT, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron S, e-tron S Sportback, Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. Meanwhile, available VW brand EVs include the VW ID.4 and the recently unveiled ID. Buzz, but rest assured that more are coming.
