Voyah i-Land Previews Chinese-Made Luxury EV Designed by Italians

Historically, Italy and China have little in common. The major empires that grew on the territories of the two countries have never met directly, so no major and common development was born from these major contributors to human civilization. But that may change now, in the age of globalization.
Italy and China remain worlds apart in a variety of ways, but they’re growing closer together, at least in the auto industry, from where exciting joint projects keep surfacing.
The most recent one, the Voyah i-Land Concept, was shown this week at the Beijing Auto Show, the world’s first this year. It’s a collaboration between Italdesign and one of China’s major carmakers, Dongfeng.
Envisioned as a luxury electric Gran Turismo that takes advantage of Dongfeng’s Essa electric platform, it is only a study for now, so we have no info on the numbers we’re all interested in, such as range, hp, and recharge times.
We do get a glimpse though at how technologically advanced the i-Land is, with the interior shots revealing a series of massive floating screens that occupy the entire length and height of the dashboard, and we also have the promise of Level 3 autonomous driving.
The car is a three-seater, with just one seat up front and the one on the right turned into a table or footrest for the seat directly behind it. This setup was chosen as a means to create an area for relaxing and smart working, according to Italdesign.
Word is the I-Land is a preview of a family of electric cars Dongfeng will be making in the near future under the Voyah moniker. The first one – there will be a total of nine – is not based on this this here concept, but will be an SUV based on another design study called i-Free, also shown at the same event. It should come to the world no later than next year.
