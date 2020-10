Voyah i-Land Previews Chinese-Made Luxury EV Designed by Italians

SUV

Italy and China remain worlds apart in a variety of ways, but they’re growing closer together, at least in the auto industry, from where exciting joint projects keep surfacing.The most recent one, the Voyah i-Land Concept, was shown this week at the Beijing Auto Show, the world’s first this year. It’s a collaboration between Italdesign and one of China’s major carmakers, Dongfeng.Envisioned as a luxury electric Gran Turismo that takes advantage of Dongfeng ’s Essa electric platform, it is only a study for now, so we have no info on the numbers we’re all interested in, such as range, hp, and recharge times.We do get a glimpse though at how technologically advanced the i-Land is, with the interior shots revealing a series of massive floating screens that occupy the entire length and height of the dashboard, and we also have the promise of Level 3 autonomous driving.The car is a three-seater, with just one seat up front and the one on the right turned into a table or footrest for the seat directly behind it. This setup was chosen as a means to create an area for relaxing and smart working, according to Italdesign.Word is the I-Land is a preview of a family of electric cars Dongfeng will be making in the near future under the Voyah moniker. The first one – there will be a total of nine – is not based on this this here concept, but will be anbased on another design study called i-Free, also shown at the same event. It should come to the world no later than next year.