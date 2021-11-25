5 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Is an Award-Winning Restomod with a "Mother-in-Law" Seat

4 1979 Ford Bronco Is in Fact a 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor in Disguise

2 Mopar Lancia Delta Integrale Happens When Stellantis Exists in the Virtual World

More on this:

Vortec 6000 V8-Swapped 1971 GMC K1500 Isn't Your Grandpa’s Truck

For the 1971 model year, the Action-Line truck family underwent a mid-cycle refresh that included front disc brakes, an optional tilt steering wheel, and AM/FM radio, as well as black grille trim for the GMC range. 27 photos



A tasteful restomod in every respect, the 1971 model further hides dual electric fans and an aluminum radiator under the hood. An NP205 dual-range transfer case and three-quarter-ton axles on both ends also need to be mentioned, together with G2 differential covers and a 4L80 automatic.



Based on the Turbo-Hydramatic 400, the electronically commanded four-speed transmission is a true workhorse that can be modified to withstand in excess of 700 pound-feet (almost 950 Nm) rather easily. The simplicity and durability of the 4L80 also convinced Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Jaguar to use this gearbox in the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s.



Repainted in green, this



Chassis number KE134Z110285 is rocking a gray-trimmed interior with rubber floor covering. Amenities further include a Bluetooth stereo, a heater, a four-spoke steering wheel, and Classic Instruments gauges that include a five-digit odometer showing less than 500 miles (approximately 805 kilometers). Bear in mind, however, that actual mileage is unknown.



Listed on The most powerful engine that you could purchase back then was the 400 that actually displaces 402 cubic inches, a 6.6-liter V8 with 3.07 gearing for the rear axle regardless of transmission choice. The GMC K1500 we’re covering today features a small-block swap in the guise of an LS-based Vortec 6000 fitted with an open-filter intake and Doug Thorley headers.A tasteful restomod in every respect, the 1971 model further hides dual electric fans and an aluminum radiator under the hood. An NP205 dual-range transfer case and three-quarter-ton axles on both ends also need to be mentioned, together with G2 differential covers and a 4L80 automatic.Based on the Turbo-Hydramatic 400, the electronically commanded four-speed transmission is a true workhorse that can be modified to withstand in excess of 700 pound-feet (almost 950 Nm) rather easily. The simplicity and durability of the 4L80 also convinced Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Jaguar to use this gearbox in the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s.Repainted in green, this amazing truck flaunts a six-inch suspension lift, Fox shock absorbers, Method beadlock-style wheels that wrap 35- by 12.5-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and four-wheel disc brakes augmented by stainless-steel braided lines. Power-operated steps, an aftermarket steel bumper up front, auxiliary lights, an undercoated bed, and a powder-coated frame are featured as well, along with an aluminum fuel tank and a heat-insulated exhaust. The owner notes that the gas filler has been relocated behind the driver-side LED taillight, which is pretty cool if you ask me.Chassis number KE134Z110285 is rocking a gray-trimmed interior with rubber floor covering. Amenities further include a Bluetooth stereo, a heater, a four-spoke steering wheel, and Classic Instruments gauges that include a five-digit odometer showing less than 500 miles (approximately 805 kilometers). Bear in mind, however, that actual mileage is unknown.Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean California title in the seller’s name, parts receipts, and refurbishment photos, the Vortec-powered K1500 currently sits on a high bid of $30,000 with eight days of bidding left.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.