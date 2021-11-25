Vortec 6000 V8-Swapped 1971 GMC K1500 Isn't Your Grandpa’s Truck

For the 1971 model year, the Action-Line truck family underwent a mid-cycle refresh that included front disc brakes, an optional tilt steering wheel, and AM/FM radio, as well as black grille trim for the GMC range.
The most powerful engine that you could purchase back then was the 400 that actually displaces 402 cubic inches, a 6.6-liter V8 with 3.07 gearing for the rear axle regardless of transmission choice. The GMC K1500 we’re covering today features a small-block swap in the guise of an LS-based Vortec 6000 fitted with an open-filter intake and Doug Thorley headers.
A tasteful restomod in every respect, the 1971 model further hides dual electric fans and an aluminum radiator under the hood. An NP205 dual-range transfer case and three-quarter-ton axles on both ends also need to be mentioned, together with G2 differential covers and a 4L80 automatic.
Based on the Turbo-Hydramatic 400, the electronically commanded four-speed transmission is a true workhorse that can be modified to withstand in excess of 700 pound-feet (almost 950 Nm) rather easily. The simplicity and durability of the 4L80 also convinced Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Jaguar to use this gearbox in the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s.
Repainted in green, this amazing truck flaunts a six-inch suspension lift, Fox shock absorbers, Method beadlock-style wheels that wrap 35- by 12.5-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, and four-wheel disc brakes augmented by stainless-steel braided lines. Power-operated steps, an aftermarket steel bumper up front, auxiliary lights, an undercoated bed, and a powder-coated frame are featured as well, along with an aluminum fuel tank and a heat-insulated exhaust. The owner notes that the gas filler has been relocated behind the driver-side LED taillight, which is pretty cool if you ask me.
Chassis number KE134Z110285 is rocking a gray-trimmed interior with rubber floor covering. Amenities further include a Bluetooth stereo, a heater, a four-spoke steering wheel, and Classic Instruments gauges that include a five-digit odometer showing less than 500 miles (approximately 805 kilometers). Bear in mind, however, that actual mileage is unknown.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean California title in the seller’s name, parts receipts, and refurbishment photos, the Vortec-powered K1500 currently sits on a high bid of $30,000 with eight days of bidding left.
