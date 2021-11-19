1956 Chevrolet Nomad Is an Award-Winning Restomod with a "Mother-in-Law" Seat

Built from 1955 to 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet Nomad is one of the most iconic station wagons ever built. And because Chevy delivered only 23,000 units over three years, it's also rare, highly desirable, and expensive.
But it's not just the professionally restored examples that are in high demand. Restomod and pro touring builds also fetch big bucks, especially if they're award-winning rigs. Like this 1956 coated in two shades of gray paint.
Yup, it's an unlikely finish for a classic car known for its vibrant factory paints, but light gray seems to work wonderfully with the high-sheen chrome trim and the equally shiny wheels. The rear tires are so fat that this wagon wouldn't look out of place at the drag strip. How awesome!
The paint and the stance aren't the only features that make this Nomad stand out. The door handles, hood ornament, and emblems were all shaved, while the standard 1956 grille was replaced by a custom billet element. Both the headlamps and taillights feature LED bulbs.
The two-tone gray theme continues inside the cabin, but this Nomad is no regular six-person wagon. Not only the front bench was ditched to make room for two bucket seats, but the rear section has room for just one person. To make room for the massive rear wheels, the bench was replaced with a single, center-mounted "mother-in-law" seat.
Tucked between the carpeted wheel tubs, the seat seems to be wider than the average unit, so whoever rides in the back of this Nomad will enjoy a lot of room in all directions.
As far as modern features go, the Chevy also sports Dakota Digital gauges in the dash, a Panasonic audio system, a chrome-plated tilt steering column, and a billet steering wheel. There's also extra sound-deadening material underneath the upholstery and carpeting for a quieter experience on the road.
When it comes to power, this Nomad no longer sports an original V8 engine. But that's to be expected from a pro touring build. The engine bay is now home to a Chevrolet ZZ4 crate engine, which comes in the form of a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block V8 good for 380 horsepower when it was stock.
There's no word as to whether the unit has been upgraded for more oomph, but it looks a bit different than the average ZZ4, thanks to a handful of polished stainless-steel and aluminum elements. The mill mates to a Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission.
The chassis also got its share of upgrades, including a narrowed Ford nine-inch rear with 3.50:1 gears, Aldan coil-over shocks, an adjustable four-link system, and Strange Engineering axles. Stopping power comes from Corvette discs in the front and Cadillac brakes in the rear.
Auctioned off on Hemmings as we speak, this Nomad has won many awards, and it has been driven on the Hot Rod Power Tour. And there's documentation to prove it. The seller also says that the vehicle was previously owned by four-time NHRA Pro Stock champion Erica Enders. The auction ends on December 3, 2021, and bidding is at $35,000 as of this writing, with a "reserve not met" status.
