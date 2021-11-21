Vibrant Porsche 944 Restomod Has Crazy Widebody Aero Worthy of Digital Le Mans

What happens when legends collide? In the imaginative world of pixel masters, just about anything is possible. Including a track toy that virtually makes no sense today, yet it is unquestionably desirable.
Back in the middle of the 1970s, Porsche decided to replace the entry-level 914, a mid-engine model it co-developed with Volkswagen. This time around, it was Audi who built in Neckarsulm the successful 924, Porsche’s first front-engine RWD sports car to hit the streets (though its beautiful 928 grand tourer was designed first).
Then, piggybacking on its tremendous sales success and enthusiast love, Porsche came with the closely related 944 sports car. Another front-engine, rear-wheel-drive design, it went on to become its biggest customer success in history until the arrival of the Boxster. So, it’s only natural for a lot of aficionados to hold it dear, given its legendary status.
One fan, in particular, took things a little further, and thanks to his CGI skills, the 944 turned into a “track toy” that’s virtually ready for a cool Le Mans event. Not the real one, but perhaps a digital one reserved for gloriously crazy restomods. Andreas Richter’s creation, dubbed the “Vaillant Porsche 944 Le Mans,” would clearly fit the bill.
As far as we can tell, the virtual artist behind the ar.visual_ account on social media used all the tips and tricks in the modern pixel master book. The vibrantly colorful livery was snatched right off the Porsche 934s and 935s of the Vaillant-Kremer Racing Team – which really competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in the day.
The automotive content creator’s personal touch includes the wildly exaggerated widebody kit with crazy aero bits and pieces, among others. It hits all the aftermarket and motorsport sweet spots at once, along with the slammed attitude, the dual side-exhaust setup, as well as the inspirational wheel design.
That one was reimagined as a deep-dish representative based on fifteen52’s Super Touring Chicane design. And guess what: the company is already asking its social media followers if they should put the fresh style into production or not. Oh, and let’s not forget about the huge swan neck wing or the full-width rear LED display that proudly features the Porsche 944 nameplate...
