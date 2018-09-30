autoevolution
 

Volvo XC40 Graffiti Art Car Has Paint That Reacts to Sound

The Volvo XC40 doesn't need any extra attention. Somehow, it unanimously became the small premium crossover to buy, and design has a lot to do with it.
We'd call graffiti artist Rene Turrek "renowned" because he's the only person with such skills that we featured multiple times on our website. The man painted a Hulk underneath the color-shift paint of a BMW X6 and also recreated Captain America's face onto the hood of a Lamborghini Gallardo.

The Volvo XC40 didn't become a superhero car because his inspiration came from the colors of the Swedish flag - a simple but affective idea. If you ask us, that's one of the coolest flags in the world, right up there with the Union Jack and the one we put on the moon.

Volvo boldly displays its flag on the sides of the seats and sometimes the bodywork, but this takes things to another level. One half of the car was wrapped and painted using geometric overlays. Rene also splashed around a bit, as any modern artist should.

And apparently, the car features something called "sound paint" which reacts to music. We're dealing with "Lumilor" an electro-luminescent paint sold by Hamburg company Demon-Paint. There's even an app for it, because of course there is.

You can check out the pain in action as well as Rene's process in the videos below. Like what you see? The good news is that you can buy it, as the custom XC40 will be auctioned off starting tomorrow with the proceeds going to a charity called "One Heart for Childen".

Other than that, this is just like any other XC40. It doesn't really matter which version, since all come with 2-liter engines right now, compared to something like an Audi Q3 which can go from 1.4 to 2.5 liters.

