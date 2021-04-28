Yamaha’s 2021 Viking EPS Side-by-Side Will Complete Any Tasks You Can Think Of

Volvo Announces Android App Update to Fix Critical Bug

On the App Store, on the other hand, things seem to be even worse, with the iPhone version of the app currently having a total rating of 2.9 stars out of a maximum of 5. Some users also complain of problems with the latest updates, including errors that prevent them from remotely connecting to their cars from an iPhone. It goes without saying that owners of the supported Volvo models totally enjoy controlling all these things remotely, but on the other hand, the way the app works isn’t always the smoothest.And the most recent versions of the Volvo On Call app , in particular, have been pretty buggy, with plenty of people complaining in the review section of the app’s Google Play Store page that certain features have been breaking down lately.One recent update, for example, has made “server errors” pretty common for Volvo customers, while others claim the app no longer worked at all, with a “cannot contact your Volvo” message sometimes showing up even on the latest version. Today, however, the team at Volvo has confirmed that a fix for the latter is coming in the next update.“Hey thanks for contacting us. We have a fix for this issue in 4.13.2. It will be available to download during the day or tomorrow,” the dev team explained Volvo On Call currently has a rating of 3.9 stars in Google Play Store, and as it turns out, most bad ratings have been published lately after more car owners started experiencing all kinds of issues upon installing the updates.On the App Store, on the other hand, things seem to be even worse, with the iPhone version of the app currently having a total rating of 2.9 stars out of a maximum of 5. Some users also complain of problems with the latest updates, including errors that prevent them from remotely connecting to their cars from an iPhone.